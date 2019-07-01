EMMA L. PHIPPS

PORTSMOUTH — Emma Louise Phipps, 94, of Portsmouth, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Hill View Retirement Center. Born in Marion Co., KY on March 10, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Albert Warren and Stella Vivian Homan Benedict. She was also preceded in death by son, Larry Lee Phipps; great-grandson, Taylor Pierron; five brothers, Ed, Curt, William, Vivian Warren "V.W." and Garland Benedict; and three sisters, Sarah Votaw, Lorene Bagwell and Christine Graves.

Emma retired from dental assisting, working 20 years with W.T. Wright, DDS and 12 years with Richard Brunner, DDS. She was a member of the former Franklin Ave. UMC, now Cornerstone UMC. Emma was a 1943 Lebanon (KY) High School graduate.

She is survived by son, Marvin Allen "Brud" (Marsha) Phipps of Dublin; daughter, Diane (Joel) Baringer of Friendship; four grandchildren, Beth (Rob) Pierron of Hilliard, John (Crystal) Yeagle of Minford, Kimberly (John) Srsic of Columbus, and Shad Phipps of Columbus; six great-grandchildren, M. Allen (Katie) Pierron, Travis Calkins, Cassidy (Samantha DeAtley) Calkins, Bailey (John) Wright, Nick Srsic and Mason Yeagle; two great-great-grandchildren, Hudson and Maya Pierron, with another due January 2020; a sister-in-law, Panz Andre of Portsmouth; and many nephews and nieces.

Much beloved by her family and dear friends, Emma was a great cook, baker and quilter who shared her talents with many.

After losing her son Larry to leukemia in 1978, she arranged to donate her body to the Ohio State University for medical research.

The family extends special thanks to the Hill View staff and Drs. Arrick, Marchyn and Kataria for quality care.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Memorial contributions can be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201-25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662 and the Hill View Employee Gratuity Fund, 1610-28th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.