Emma Phipps

Service Information
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH
45662
(740)-353-4161
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Redeemer Church Activity Center
1325 Gallia St
Portsmouth, OH
Obituary
PORTSMOUTH — A Celebration of Life for Emma L. Phipps, 94, of Portsmouth will be held on Saturday, November 2 at the Holy Redeemer Church Activity Center, 1325 Gallia St., Portsmouth. Reception will begin at 11:30 A.M., with program at 12 noon and luncheon for all immediately following.

Emma passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Hillview Retirement Center.

She is survived by 2 children, Marvin Allen "Brud" (Marsha) Phipps of Dublin and Diane (Joel) Baringer of Friendship; 4 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; 8 siblings; son, Larry L. Phipps; and great grandson, Taylor Pierron.

Arrangement are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
