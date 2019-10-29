PORTSMOUTH — A Celebration of Life for Emma L. Phipps, 94, of Portsmouth will be held on Saturday, November 2 at the Holy Redeemer Church Activity Center, 1325 Gallia St., Portsmouth. Reception will begin at 11:30 A.M., with program at 12 noon and luncheon for all immediately following.

Emma passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Hillview Retirement Center.

She is survived by 2 children, Marvin Allen "Brud" (Marsha) Phipps of Dublin and Diane (Joel) Baringer of Friendship; 4 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; 8 siblings; son, Larry L. Phipps; and great grandson, Taylor Pierron.

Arrangement are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.