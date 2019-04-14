ERIC ALTON MILLER

PORTSMOUTH —Eric Alton Miller, 46, of Portsmouth, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at his home. He was born January 11, 1973, in Portsmouth to Peggy (Booker) Miller of Portsmouth and the late Daniel Miller. Eric graduated from Portsmouth High School, was a Housekeeping Supervisor and an account manager for Portsmouth Health and Rehab. He was a loving father and a huge Michigan fan and attended Living Faith Temple Church.

He is survived by 7 children; Isaach Hines of Portsmouth, Selena Miller of Chesapeake, Gabriel Gambill of Portsmouth, Alex Miller of Columbus, Xander Howard at home, and twins, Caitlyn and Caleb Smith of Florida, three brothers; Darrin Miller (Trudi) of Portsmouth, Craig Miller (Jen) of Columbus, and Tobias Miller of Portsmouth, three sisters; Rita Moore (Mark), Jennifer Miller, and Bridget Miller, all of Portsmouth. He is also survived by an Uncle Robert Booker and an Aunt Marilyn Leonard, both of Portsmouth, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 12:00 PM noon Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Living Faith Temple Church in Portsmouth. Burial will follow at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott. A visitation for friends and family will be on Tuesday at the church an hour before the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth.