ERIC DALE WAMSLEY

PORTSMOUTH — Eric Dale Wamsley, 36, of Portsmouth, died February 23, 2019. He was born January 18, 1983 in Port Clinton, Ohio, to Danny E. Wamsley and Fay Royster Roberts.

He was a lineman for the electric company, and was of the Methodist faith.

Eric was preceded in death by his step-mother, Deb Wamsley; one son, Gaige Wamsley; one sister, Lacie Wamsley; and a special person, Megan Rochelle.

He is survived by his mother, Fay Royster (Jim) Roberts of Portsmouth; his father, Danny Wamsley of Oak Harbor, Ohio; three children, Blake Wamsley of West Portsmouth, Havanna Wamsley of West Portsmouth and Kelsie Wamsley of West Portsmouth; and two sisters, Danya (Chris) Galloway of West Portsmouth and Nikki (James) Wamsley of Oak Harbor.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at F.C. Daehler Mortuary Company in Portsmouth with Rev. Perry Prosch officiating. Interment will be in Lute Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Daehlers