ERMA MADDEN

MIAMISBURG — Madden, Erma LaVaughn (nee Speck) age 85, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was born in Otway, Ohio on August 31, 1933 to the late Fred H. and Daisy M. Speck (nee Ingles). She was preceded in death by her siblings, Thurman Speck, Darlene Taylor, Freda Nelson, and Paul Speck; and grandchild, Jordan J. Madden. Erma is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Joseph Madden; sons, Joseph C. Madden, Scot W. (Michele) Madden, and Brian F. (Tammie) Madden; grandchildren, Shelly R. Russell, Jeremy L. (Peggy) Madden, Sydney L. (Case) Horton, Joshua M. Madden, and Abbey E. Madden; many great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.

She will be sadly missed by family and friends. Erma was a loving Christian, mother, and wife. A special thank you to Hospice and staff that took great care of my beloved wife and our mother. In loving memory of Erma, contributions may be made to 324 Wilmington Avenue Dayton, Oh 45420 and 31 W Whipp Rd. Dayton, OH 45459. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459 followed by Funeral Service at 2:00 pm. Erma will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Cemetery, 723 Upper Miamisburg Rd., Miamisburg, OH 45342. To share a memory of Erma or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com