PORTSMOUTH — Essie M. Powell, 88, of Portsmouth, went to be with her Lord, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Best Care in Wheelersburg. Born on September 17, 1931 in Hitchens, KY, she was a daughter of the late Claude and Edna Adkins Marshall and was a member of Cedar Street Church of Christ in Christian Union on New Boston.

Essie thoroughly enjoyed and was a companion traveler and was one of the first female taxi cab drivers in Portsmouth.

Also preceding her in death were her husband, Fred H. Powell; a son, Robert Terrance Powell; a daughter, Deborah Moore and three brothers, Floyd, David, and Frank Powell.

Essie is survived by two sons, Fred Edward Powell of Portsmouth and Victor Joseph (Rina) Powell of Augusta, GA; a daughter, Jennifer Stout of Portsmouth; three brothers, George (Betty) Marshall of Morehead, KY, Sidney (Shelby) Marshall of Grayson, KY and Doug (Carolyn) Marshall of South Webster; three grandchildren, Shawna Morrow, Nick Powell and Keith (Ashley) Moore and three great-grandchildren, Kailey Morrow, Bryson Morrow and Maverick Moore.

A service will held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Rev. Frank Stidham and Pastor Brad Angus officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Memorial gifts can be made to the SOMC Breast Cancer Compassion Fund.

