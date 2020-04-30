WEST PORTSMOUTH-Estel "Shorty" Jordan, 76 of West Portsmouth died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He was born February 23, 1944 in Stout to the late Martin and Ethel Easter Jordan. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Jordan, a special friend, Mary Fitzgerald, a sister, Charlotte Louise Kelly, and 2 grandchildren; Minnie Kathryn Holsinger and Daniel Edward Jordan.

Shorty retired from Water One in Lucasville. He was a member of Stoney Run Freewill Baptist Church and Minford Bass Fishing Club. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Shorty is survived by 2 sons; Daniel (Christy) Jordan of Otway and David (Sandy) Jordan of West Portsmouth, 3 daughters; Patricia (David) Holsinger of Stout, Brenda (Sam Gammon) Blanton of McDermott, and Rebecca "Beck Ann" (Henry) Zapf of West Portsmouth, 14 grandchildren; David Jordan Jr., Hunter Jordan, Miguel Tackett, Mitchell Tackett, Blake Tackett, Andy Zapf, Hank Zapf, Duane Shepherd, Jessica Shepherd, Ned Shepherd, Destiny Blanton, Travis (Tiffany) Holsinger, Martin (Madison) Holsinger, and Jacob Holsinger, 9 great grandchildren; Joseph Zapf, Paisley Gammon, Ryder McCormick, Kaleb Shepherd, Sophia Shepherd, Matthew Evans, William "Bill Bob" Evans, Michael Evans, Waylon Evans, and one on the way, 3 sisters; Doris McGlone of Lucasville, Juanita Jenkins of Lancaster, and Sharon Long of Lucasville, special friends and fishing buddies; Tom Musser, Mitch Collins, and Darrell Fannin, along with several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Due to health restrictions private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends are encouraged to reach out to the family through our condolence page at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.

There will be a live stream of the funeral service on Monday, May 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Craddock Frye officiating on the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home Facebook Page.