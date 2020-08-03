1/2
Esther Bradley
WHEELERSBURG - Esther Irene Brown Rawlins Bradley, age 85, went to be with the Lord at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at home under Heartland Hospice Care. Esther retired from SOMC as a cook. She was preceded in death by husbands Arthur Rawlins in 1974 and Frank Bradley in 2012, and sister Wanda Rigsby. Surviving are two daughters, Betty Hacker (Bill) of Oak Hill, OH, Rose McGahan (Allen) of South Webster, OH; and one son, Lawrence Rawlins (Beverly) of Wheelersburg, OH; brother Kenneth Imel (Sue ) of Wheelersburg, OH; seven grandchildren, Joey Canter of Oak Hill, OH, Melissa Klaiber (Bill) of Ironton, OH, Jessica Rawlins of Wheelersburg, OH, Crystal Casey (Jim) of Oak Hill, OH, Ryan McGahan (Stephanie) of Wheelersburg, OH, Andrea Howard (Shaun) of Chillicothe, OH, Brandon McGahan (Elisa) of Bellefonte, PA. She also had ten great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Esther attended Bloom Free Will Baptist Church in Wheelersburg.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Home in South Webster with Pastor Shaun Howard officiating. A graveside burial will follow in Eggers Cemetery in Greenup, KY. Friends may call on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Fond memories of Esther and condolences may be sent to www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
