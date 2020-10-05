FRANKLIN FURNACE-Esther Crabtree, 79, of Franklin Furnace, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Best Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wheelersburg. Esther was born August 24, 1941 in Portsmouth to the late Elroy and Sadie Lillian Angel Tumblesom. She had worked as a nurse's aide at Best Care and belonged to Powellsville Mission Church. In addition to her parents Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Crabtree, December 9, 2013, whom she married December 16, 1965 in Otway, Ohio. Esther is survived by a son, Andrew Crabtree and a daughter, Michelle Rene Walcott. She is also survived by a brother, Wilbur Tumblesom; two sisters, Ethel King and Edith Walker and a grandchild.

Services for Esther will be 7:00 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, 5:00 pm until the 7:00 pm service hour. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.