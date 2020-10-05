1/
Esther Crabtree
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FRANKLIN FURNACE-Esther Crabtree, 79, of Franklin Furnace, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Best Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wheelersburg. Esther was born August 24, 1941 in Portsmouth to the late Elroy and Sadie Lillian Angel Tumblesom. She had worked as a nurse's aide at Best Care and belonged to Powellsville Mission Church. In addition to her parents Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Crabtree, December 9, 2013, whom she married December 16, 1965 in Otway, Ohio. Esther is survived by a son, Andrew Crabtree and a daughter, Michelle Rene Walcott. She is also survived by a brother, Wilbur Tumblesom; two sisters, Ethel King and Edith Walker and a grandchild.

Services for Esther will be 7:00 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, 5:00 pm until the 7:00 pm service hour. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
11623 Gallia Pike Rd
Wheelersburg, OH 45694
(740) 574-2543
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved