Wheelersburg — Estill Howard, Jr. "Junior", 85, of Wheelersburg passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. Junior was born October 21, 1934 in Salyersville, KY to the late Estill and Gladys Ward Howard. Junior worked as a pipefitter with Local 577 and was a member of Fredrick Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Junior was preceded in death by two sons, Edison Howard and Rick Howard. Junior is survived by his wife, Etha Lykins Howard, whom he married October 24, 1953 in Paintsville, KY. Also surviving is a son, Randy (Shelia) Howard; a daughter, Vicki (Jeff) Caulley; three brothers, Melvin, Lloyd and Jerry Howard; three sisters, Linda Montgomery, Betty Barnett and Mary Sue Dyer; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Charles Green officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00-8:00 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2019 and one hour before the service on Wednesday. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.