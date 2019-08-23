PORTSMOUTH — Estill "Tony" Knell, 56, of Portsmouth, Ohio, formerly of Vanceburg, Kentucky, passed away, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home in Portsmouth. Estill was born January 11, 1963 in Vanceburg, a son of the late Linz and Dolly Knell.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Pamela Knell, three sons, Johnny Lewis, Stuarte (Felicia Lemon) Moore and L. Reed (Marlena) Moore, one daughter, Jessica Knell, one brother Roger Knell, two sisters, Diana Adams and Violet Armstron and ten grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.