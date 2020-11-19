LEESBURG, FL-Estle Sherman Stall, Sr., 92, passed peacefully at his home in Leesburg, Florida on Saturday, November 14, 2020 following a brief illness.

Estle was born April 9, 1928 to the late Artist Melvin Stall and Edrie Mae Brooks. He graduated in 1947 from Otway High School and enjoyed farming after graduation. He began his own construction company in the early 50's and continued in the construction business until he became a consultant to the Department of Energy before retiring. His business provided a wide range of construction activities from excavation, asphalt/paving and heavy highway work to demolition, building contractor, swimming pool installation and fuel oil service. Projects that are noteworthy in the southern Ohio area would be the site work for Shawnee State Lodge and him personally taking the lead of a multi-disciplined construction crew to set the first gas centrifuge machines for the Department of Energy.

Estle was a founding member of Christ's Community Church; a member and past president of the Ohio Land Improvement Contractors Association; member of the Portsmouth Kiwanis Club; a 32nd degree Master Mason and served on the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department. He also enjoyed supporting 4-H Clubs focused on agriculture and livestock.

Known for handing out bubble gum and crosses, Estle never met a stranger. He enjoyed making new friends and loved sharing stories over a game of pool or chess.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son Jon "Buster" Stall, brother Ron Schintzius and son-in-law Charles Wilkerson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Myrna Sims Taylor Stall; his children Butch (Lyn) Stall of Portsmouth, Kim (Jim) Cassidy of Stout, daughter-in-law Suzanne Hinze Stall, of Stout, Deb (Bob) McGlone of Minford, Bill (Karen) Taylor of Westerville, and Jodie Wilkerson of Greenville, NC; 19 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and a brother, Kenny (Linda) Schintzius of Brandon, FL, and sister-in-law Jean Schintzius of Portsmouth.

A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family at Rush Township Burial Park in McDermott, Ohio with Pastor Scott Rawlings presiding.

The family invites all friends to attend a celebration of Estle's life in the spring at Christ's Community Church located at 2433 25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662. Exact time and date to be announced later.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ's Community Church at the above-mentioned address.

Online condolences may be shared at www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com.