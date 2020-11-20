WHEELERSBURG-Etha Howard, 84, of Wheelersburg, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. Etha was born February 8, 1936 in Salyersville, KY to the late Clay Lykins and Maggie Penix Lykins. She had worked at Kroger in the Deli and she is a member of Frederick Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Etha was preceded in death by her husband, Estill Howard, whom she married October 24, 1953 in Paintsville, KY. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Edison and Rick Howard; six brothers, Ollie, Teddy, Arthur, Arlie, Allen and Lenny and three sisters, Erma Caudill, Leatha Powell and Ester Lykins. Etha is survived by a son, Randy (Shelia) Howard; a daughter, Vicki (Jeff) Caulley and a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Howard. The family wishes to thank Etha's caregivers, Kelly Martin and her children Dakota and Clayton Martin and SOMC Hospice for their care over the past few months.

Services for Etha will be 11:00 am Monday, November 23, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor JC Caudill officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 5:00-7:00 pm Sunday, November 22, 2020 and one hour before the service on Monday. Due to COVID restrictions masks will be required as well as social distancing. Masks are not provided by the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.