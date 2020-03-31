PORTSMOUTH-Ethan Lane Boggs, 18 of Portsmouth died Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born August 29, 2001 in Portsmouth to Ralph Edward (Sara) Boggs Jr. and Marisue (Jason) Franklin Hobbs. He was preceded in death by his great grandparents; Heckie (Sharon) Puckett and Gladys Carpenter.

Ethan was a Senior at Portsmouth High School where he played baseball, basketball, football, and was on the swim team. He loved to fish, his dog Nova, and hang out with his friends. He had a big heart and never knew a stranger. He recently passed his ASVAB test to go into the Army which was his lifelong dream.

Along with his parents he is survived by 3 sisters; Skylar Boggs, Shaley Boggs, and Maci Hobbs, 2 brothers; Sylas Boggs and Nicholas Hobbs, grandparents; Ralph (Shari) Boggs and Joe (Barbara) Franklin, great grandparents; Allie Boggs, Pauline Boggs, and Jerry Franklin, aunts and uncles; Jacob Boggs, Sarah (Josh) Porter, Sammie (Carl) Bradley, Jessica Boggs, and Joevelyn (Paul) Morris, great aunt, Carmela Carpenter, his girlfriend, Jacqueline Bautista, along with several cousins and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Due to health restrictions private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends are encouraged to reach out to the family through our condolence page at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.

There will be a live stream of the funeral service on the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home Facebook Page. Please check our website for times.