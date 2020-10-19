Ethan Porter

NEW BOSTON - Ethan Gage Porter, 22 of New Boston passed away Friday October 16, 2020. He was born February 1, 1998 in Columbus. He loved working on his car and his GTO was his pride and joy! He was very athletic, loved playing sports and cooking. Ethan was a 2016 Graduate of Glenwood High School who immediately enlisted in the U.S. Army. Ethan did his basic training at Ft. Benning, Georgia. After his training he was stationed at Ft. Polk< Louisiana where he became part of "The Dirty First". While at Ft. Polk, Ethan was deployed to Mosul, Iraq where he spent 9 months. After his deployment he returned to Ft. Polk where he received an Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Army. Once he returned to New Boston he joined the Kentucky National Guard where he was still active.Ethan is survived by his mother and stepfather, Heather and Daniel Eggers of New Boston; his father Dominick Dodridge and Krystal Jones of Colton; a sister Savannah Lane of Columbus; grandparents Veronica Porter, Vaughn Dodridge and Cindy Dodridge; his girlfriend Brooklynn Damron; his cousin and best friend Jacob Darby. Memorial services will be 7:00 PM Wednesday October 21, 2020 at D.W. SWICK FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Brian Holbrook officiating. Military honors will be provided by James Dickey Post 23, American Legion. A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 to 7 PM on Wednesday. Ethan had friends that spanned the globe. He never met a stranger. You couldn't have asked for a better friend and a better Man. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to tilvalhallaproject.com or to any Suicide Prevention organization. The family also asks that you please call and check on your friends, even if it's to just say Hi.Online condolences can be sent to dwswickfuneralhome.com.