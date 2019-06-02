ETHEL OLIVE MCKINLEY

GREENFIELD —Ethel Olive McKinley, 91, of Greenfield, Ohio passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Adena Greenfield Medical Center, Greenfield. She was born on June 3, 1927, in Rarden, Ohio daughter of the late Isaac and Effie Swogger Kirk. On March 19, 1946, she was united in marriage to Delmar Russell McKinley who preceded her in death on March 26, 2016. Surviving are two sons, David McKinley and wife Nancy and Rodney McKinley and wife Betty both of McDermott, Ohio; two daughters, Brenda Karen Creech of Greenfield and Lola Fowler and husband Rusty of Bainbridge, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Linda McKinley Ross of Minford, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 15 great great grandchildren; sister, Jewel Carroll and brother Earl Kirk. In addition to her parents and husband, Ethel was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Herschel McKinley, a daughter, Vera Jean McKinley, three sisters, Hope Ward, Viola Perry and Lilly Adams and a brother, Tom Kirk.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Otway with Rev. Mick Gillette officiating. Burial will follow in Harmon Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

