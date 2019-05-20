ETHEL LOUISE PENNINGTON

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Ethel Louise Pennington, 90 of West Portsmouth died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her home. She was born June 21, 1928 in West Portsmouth to the late Wyatt and Ollie Lozier Evans. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Millard Leroy Pennington Sr., a son, Michael Ralph Pennington, a granddaughter, Vickie, 3 brothers, a half-brother, and 3 half-sisters.

She was a homemaker and attended First Baptist Church in West Portsmouth.

Ethel is survived by 2 sons; Millard Leroy "Pete" (Mary) Pennington Jr. and Darrell Franklin (Pricilla) Pennington, 2 daughters; Sandra Seibert and Cindy Lynn Pennington, 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Rushtown Cemetery with Mike Davis officiating. Friends may gather at the cemetery starting at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to either First Baptist Church in West Portsmouth or SOMC Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.