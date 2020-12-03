1/1
Etta Watson
1946 - 2020
SOUTH WEBSTER-Etta June Watson. Age 74 of South Webster went to be with the Lord December 2, 2020 at her home. She was born April 4, 1946 in South Webster to Joseph and Mishie (Slack) Belcher. Etta was a nurse's aide at Greenbrier Nursing Home for 21 years, and Hempstead Manor for 4. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, horseshoes, playing badminton, and was a longtime member of Antioch Free Will Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Shari Faulkner of South Webster, Helen (Scott) Bailey of Portsmouth; one son Shannon Bobst of Wheelersburg; 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James Watson, sister, Patricia Jarrells, and two brothers, Thomas and Willard "Popi" Belcher.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at D.W. SWICK FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Pastor Merit Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Pinkerman Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to dwswickfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – South Webster Chapel
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – South Webster Chapel
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – South Webster Chapel
10900 Main Street (State Route 140)
South Webster, OH 45682
(740) 778-7054
December 3, 2020
So very sorry for your lose. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Janet Bobst
December 3, 2020
I worked with Etta, and considered her a friend. To the family, I am so sorry for your loss.
Wanda Felty
Friend
