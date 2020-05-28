MINFORD – Eunice Ann Babcock, 72, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 surrounded by family at her home in Minford, Ohio. She was born July 7, 1947, in Leon, West Virginia, to Robert Paul & Mildred Genevieve (Harmon) Smith. Eunice loved life and had a smile that lit up a room. She loved to read and used to love watching NASCAR, cheering on Dale Earnhardt. She also loved music and was the biggest Alan Jackson fan. If Chattahoochee was playing, you were sure to find her showing off her dance moves. The song that always stayed with her though was What A Day That Will Be. Even when the words were gone and the arrangement became choppy, she would hum that reassuring tune. She was preceded in death by her father and her brother, Roger Smith. She is survived by her mother of Helena, brother Rick (Jackie) Smith of Helena, two children Rhonda (Michael) Johnson of Minford and Jason (Jan) Babcock of Piketon, four grandchildren, Mykl Hicks of Columbus, Halli (Evan) Price of Westerville, Brian Creasman of Piketon and Brayden Johnson of Minford. Eunice was diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer's Disease at the age of 61 and lived with the disease for 11 years. Karla Hartley, Jamie Williams, Judy Smith and Tamera Durham were all cherished caregivers and friends that helped provide her with her best life. Special thank you to Brent Munn, SOMC Hospice and USSA Adult Daycare for their excellent care and compassion. Any donations in her honor can be made at this link and they will go to her walk team for the 2020 Alzheimer's Association Southern Ohio Walk to end Alzheimer's. Team name Mimi's Hope. http://act.alz.org/goto/mimishope
Published in The Daily Times from May 28 to May 29, 2020.