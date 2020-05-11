Eunice Webb
NEW BOSTON - Eunice I. Webb, age 85, of New Boston, went to be with the Lord on May 9, 2020 at Portsmouth Health and Rehabilitation. She was born April 16, 1935 in Garrison, KY to James and Tressie (Lewis) Lambert. In addition to being a great cook, Eunice worked as a member of the housekeeping departments in hospitals for many years and retired from SOMC. She was a longtime member of the Apostolic Gospel Church in Portsmouth.She is survived by two sons, Albert Salyers of Wheelersburg, Dennis (Teresa) James of Milford; daughter, Teresa (Roy) Glenn of Lucasville; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Webb; one son, Grant Salyers; two sisters, Ivy Gibson, Della Mae Clark; brother, James Lambert.Services will be private due to the current national health advisories. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Arrangements are being handled by D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Daily Times from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
