FRIENDSHIP — Eva Anderson Davis, 98, of Friendship, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Hillview Retirement Center, where she has been a resident since 2005. She was born October 1, 1920, to Clyde and Ruth Anderson of Friendship. Eva was a graduate of Portsmouth High School in 1938 and of Rio Grande College in 1950. She began teaching at Friendship Elementary School in 1940 and later taught at several schools in Scioto and Washington counties. After 37 years she retired in 1975 only to return to teaching at Portsmouth schools. She retired again in 1985. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Clyde Anderson Jr. as well as her husband, Leon E. Davis whom she married in 1941. She was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Scioto County Retired Teachers and the National Education Association. She was a longtime member of the United Methodist Women and their forerunners-Ladies Aid and Women's Society of Christian Living. Another Christian organization in which she served as president was Church Women United of Scioto County. She loved working with children and volunteered in a program on child assault prevention as well as many classrooms after her retirement.

She is survived by her three children, Leanne (Doug) Stites of Potterville, MI; Jeffrey Davis of Wheelersburg and John (Milinda) Davis of Piketon; six grandchildren, Tracy (Bob) Russman of Grand Ledge, MI; Chris Waite of Asheville, NC; Jack Davis, living in Poland, Jesse Davis of Wheelersburg; Eddie and Jasmine Davis of Piketon; two step-grandsons, Jeromy Green and Joshua Salyers, and her sister, Jean Cooley of Portsmouth.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the F.C. Daehler Mortuary, with Rev. Greg Carter officiating, with interment at McKendree Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friendship United Methodist Church. www.fcdaehermortuary.com.