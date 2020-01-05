PORTSMOUTH — Eva D. Dutiel, 83, of Portsmouth, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at SOMC Hospice. She was born April 7, 1936, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Ermil Dink Craig and Edna Jewel Earls Craig. She was a retired Field Director at Buckeye Towers and had attended North Moreland Christian Baptist Church where she had played piano. She was married August 27, 1954, to Arley Keith Dutiel, who preceded her in death on December 3, 1993.

She is survived by two daughters, Vickie Walker and husband Tom, of Portsmouth; Debbie Phillips and husband Mike, of Friendship; grandchildren Lauren Cooper and husband John, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; John Walker and wife Heather, of Portsmouth; step-granddaughter Stephanie Phillips, of Portland, Oregon; great-grandchildren Makenzie Johnson and Adalyn Walker, both of Portsmouth; one brother, Michael David Craig and wife Jackie, of North Moreland; two nieces, Tuesday Holbrook and husband Steve and Julie Blevins and husband Daryld and several great-nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private with Paul Hagen officiating, with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.fcdaehlermortuary.com