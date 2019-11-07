WEST PORTSMOUTH — Eva Ann Messer, 67 of West Portsmouth died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born July 19, 1952 in Boone County, West Virginia to the late Charles and Cloma Hilderbrand Cade. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Regina Ruggles, a brother, Thomas Cantrell, and 2 sisters; Dolly Nadiene Dolin and Leona Sue Holley.

Eva is survived by a son, Tilman (Vivian) Ruggles, a daughter, Jessica (Mark) Ridout, 6 grandchildren; Rachael, Dalton, Ezra, Dayton, TJ, and Tina, a great granddaughter, Zoewie Ridout, 2 sisters; Marbera (Rick) Holstein and Debra (Charles) Steinman, a brother, Arthur Dolin, son-in-law, Moses O'Dell, brother-in-law, Ron Holley, special aunt, Lois Farmer, along with several nieces and nephews.

She was loved by all her family and friends.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.