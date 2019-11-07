Eva Messer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva Messer.
Service Information
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH
45663
(740)-858-4100
Obituary
Send Flowers

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Eva Ann Messer, 67 of West Portsmouth died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born July 19, 1952 in Boone County, West Virginia to the late Charles and Cloma Hilderbrand Cade. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Regina Ruggles, a brother, Thomas Cantrell, and 2 sisters; Dolly Nadiene Dolin and Leona Sue Holley.

Eva is survived by a son, Tilman (Vivian) Ruggles, a daughter, Jessica (Mark) Ridout, 6 grandchildren; Rachael, Dalton, Ezra, Dayton, TJ, and Tina, a great granddaughter, Zoewie Ridout, 2 sisters; Marbera (Rick) Holstein and Debra (Charles) Steinman, a brother, Arthur Dolin, son-in-law, Moses O'Dell, brother-in-law, Ron Holley, special aunt, Lois Farmer, along with several nieces and nephews.

She was loved by all her family and friends.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.