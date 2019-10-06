Eve Vanderpool

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eve Vanderpool.
Service Information
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH
45663
(740)-858-4100
Obituary
Send Flowers

EVE ANN VANDERPOOL

LUCASVILLE-Eve Ann Vanderpool, 66 of Lucasville, died Friday, October 4, 2019, at SOMC Hospice. She was born on October 19, 1952, in Portsmouth to the late Charles and Joyce Shepherd Stamper. Eve was an avid drag racing fan, loved to camp, and also loved Ohio State Football.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Nauvoo United Methodist Church in West Portsmouth with Pastor Pete Schafer officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday starting at 11 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. The family would like to thank all of the staff at SOMC Hospice for all their care and support. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.