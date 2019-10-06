EVE ANN VANDERPOOL

LUCASVILLE-Eve Ann Vanderpool, 66 of Lucasville, died Friday, October 4, 2019, at SOMC Hospice. She was born on October 19, 1952, in Portsmouth to the late Charles and Joyce Shepherd Stamper. Eve was an avid drag racing fan, loved to camp, and also loved Ohio State Football.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Nauvoo United Methodist Church in West Portsmouth with Pastor Pete Schafer officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday starting at 11 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. The family would like to thank all of the staff at SOMC Hospice for all their care and support. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com