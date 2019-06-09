EVELYN MARCELLA BURK

SCIOTODALE — Evelyn Marcella Burk, 82, of Sciotodale, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at her residence. Born on February 6, 1937 in Portsmouth, she was a daughter of the late William and Mary Meadows Craiger and was a homemaker.

Evelyn attended Sciotodale Free Will Baptist Church and raised "100" kids.

Also preceding her in death were her husband, Charles Burk, and a brother, Bill Craiger.

Surviving are five sons, Tom (Lisa) Burk of Melbourne, Fla, Ralph (Melinda) Burk and David (Bridgett) Burk, all of Wheelersburg and Charles (Tammie) Burk and Dan (Sheila) Burk, all of Sciotodale; three daughters, Lolita Reese of Wheelersburg, Nancy (John) Howell of Sciotodale and Martha (Scott) Fenimore of Las Vegas; a sister, Hazel (Jim)) Dougherty of Columbus; sixteen grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren.

A service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jun 12th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE. Burial will be in Old Wheelersburg Cemetery.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Memorial gifts may be made to SOMC Hospice.

