EVELYN E. CREAMER

MINFORD — Evelyn E. Creamer, 90, of Minford, Ohio went to be with her Lord, Monday, July 23, 2019 at her residence. She was born June 4, 1029, a daughter of the late James Himes and Rosa Mae Frye Himes. She was a member of the First Christian Holiness Church, New Boston, Ohio.

Preceded in death by one son, Bert Wayne Henson, two sisters, June Phipps and Louise Stone, one brother, James Himes.

Surviving are two daughters, Brenda Monroe of Minford, Ohio and Janet Adams of Wheelersburg, Ohio, three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Pastor Sandra Hampton, officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery, Friendship, Ohio. Friends may call at the Funeral Home from 1 till 2 p.m. on Thursday.

