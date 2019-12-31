LUCASVILLE -Evelyn Irene Doyle, 83, of Lucasville, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at her residence.

She was born October 9, 1936 in Lucasville, a daughter of the late Melvin and Hazel Carroll Keller.

Evelyn was a retired Dietary Aid from Piketon Nursing Center, formerly worked at Edgewood Manor, and as a Sales Clerk in the men's department at Harts Department Store. She was a member of Christ's Restoration Church.

She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Ted Jordan, March 13, 1988, Willard Doyle, December 18, 1994; and her brother, Kenneth Keller.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Connie Warner of Lucasville; two sons, Bobby (Barbara) Jordan of Hillsboro and Daren Jordan of Lucasville; four grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gary and Allen Keller both of Lucasville; step-sisters, Anita and Lou Ann; and step-brothers Terry and Kenny.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, January 3, 2020 at the Christ's Restoration Church on Pine Lane with Mike Chaffin and Don Mottashed officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville and from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the church.