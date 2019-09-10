PEORIA — Everett "Jon/Luke" Ray Lucas Jr., 76, passed away on September 5, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Everett had lived in Arizona for the past 57 years. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on June 11, 1943 to Everett and Ada (Wilburn) Lucas.

Everett was extremely proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.. Everett is survived by his daughters, Veronica and Sonia Lucas; his son, Jerry Lucas; and granddaughter, Breana Lucas.

A visitation for Everett will be held at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 West Thunderbird Rd. Peoria, AZ 85381 on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 5 until 8 PM. A funeral service will be held at Heritage Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM with a graveside service to follow at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that you make donations in Everett's name to: Hospice of the Valley Attention; Gift Processing, PO Box 160045, Sacramento, CA 95816