WHEELERSBURG — On Monday, October 28, 2019, F. Darrell Lewis, of Wheelersburg, loving husband, father and papaw, passed away at the age of 75. Darrell was born on November 20, 1943, in Greenup, KY to James and Rose (Adkins) Lewis

Surviving Darrell is his wife, Vicki Leigh Groves Lewis, whom he married on Valentines Day, 1972, VA; two sons, Jason (Lisa) Hoskins of Sciotoville and Eric (Lisa McCain) Lewis of Portsmouth; he was a proud papaw of four grandchildren, Josh (Samantha) Hoskins, Erica (Brandon Pendleton) Hoskins, Ramsie Nicole and Maylie Quinn Lewis; six great-grandchildren, Natali, Harper, Sydney Jo, Charlie Rue, Rayce and Colton; he was uncle to several nieces, nephews and their families; and brother-in-law to Kathy Sturgill of New Boston and Joe (Diana) Groves of Rosemount.

Darrell was a 1961 graduate of Clay High School. He loved Duke basketball and the Patriots football team. He was a passionate and avid collector of antique Chevrolet cars. After joining the Christ's Community Church family, he worked hard at setting a Christian example for his family and friends.

Darrell retired as a front line manager at USEC and prior to that, he was an IBEW Local #16 electrician and 50 Year member. Darrell was also a member of the Western Sun Masonic Lodge.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by four siblings, Paul, Kenneth and Jim Lewis, and Juanita Shover.

Funeral services will be held at 7 PM Wednesday at Christ's Community Church with Minister Scott Rawlings officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM. Interment will be at a later date in Greenlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ's Community Church, 2433-25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth where condolences may be left at RalphFScott.com.