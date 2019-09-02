LUCASVILLE — Fannie Kay (Sammons) Davis, Age 84, of Lucasville, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. She was born September 23, 1934, in Lawrence County, KY to Bennett and Daisy (Lockwood) Sammons. Fannie enjoyed quilting, sewing, and gardening. She was a member of the Wheelersburg chapter-516 OES and a longtime member of Paul's Chapel United Baptist in Beaver.

Fannie is survived by her son, Steve (Brittany) Davis of Wheelersburg; daughters, Brenda (Roger) Oppy of Wheelersburg, Karen (Hugh) Morrison of Lucasville, Dian (Tim) Mitchell of Lucasville, Lisa Castle of Lucasville; sister, Conolee Williams of Wheelersburg; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glen.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call Thursday from 4 – 6:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .