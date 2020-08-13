Fannie Ferguson

CHILLICOTHE-Fannie Josephine Ferguson, 97, of Chillicothe, a former Portsmouth resident, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Heartland of Chillicothe. She was born June 18, 1923 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Joseph and Macona Hambrick Harris. Josephine was a member of Quinn Chapel AME Church, a 1941 graduate of PHS and had retired from Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority.

She was preceded in death May 29, 1983 by her husband, Robert Edwin Ferguson, whom she married in Greenup, KY on November 24, 1942.

Surviving Josephine are two daughters, Serena Ann (Gene) Logan and Mary Jo Peele, both of Chillicothe; one sister, Ometta J. Brown of Chillicothe; 5 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Mary, Gloria and Beverly Harris, all of Las Vegas, NV; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Gail Antoinette Ferguson; six siblings, Howard, William R., Franklin, James and Terry Lee Harris and Phyllis Smith; and two grandsons, Daryl Edwin Ferguson and James Aaron Ferguson.

Graveside services will be held at 11 A.M. Monday at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth with Rev. Victor L. Davis officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

All who attend are encouraged to wear a mask for protection.