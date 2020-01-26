GROVE CITY — Fannie D. Arthur Flannigan, 73 of Grove City formerly of Friendship, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Hospital. She was born July 10, 1946, in Friendship to the late Amos and Myrtle Lewis Arthur. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Arthur.

Fannie is survived by her daughters; Cindi (Tom) Tweed and Sally Dillen both of Grove City. 2 grandchildren; Heather Brokaw and Joseph Tweed, a great-grandchild Olivia Bauman, 4 brothers; Roy, Gary, Doug, and Larry Arthur, and 5 sisters; Thelma Adams, Anna Harris, Phyllis Hess, Rita Ferguson, and Crystal Murphy, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Dennis Dawes officiating and interment in McKendree Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com