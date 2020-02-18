AKRON-Ferris P. "Fess" Parker, age 80, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 after a five-year struggle with numerous health issues.

Born in Portsmouth, Ohio, he lived in the Akron area for the past 50 years. Fess was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Manager from Household Finance after 25 years of service. He was a member of the Mogadore Baptist Church, where he had served as a Deacon. Fess loved playing golf.

Preceded in death by his parents, Delmer and Hazel, he is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary; son, Michael (Tracey); daughter, Karen (Mark) Mitchen; grandchildren, Marianne (Pat) Smith, Katie Mitchen, Macey and Jakob Parker; great-grandson, Ben S; brothers, Delmer (Debbie), Vernon and Ron (Donna); sister, Norma Ash; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will be received Wednesday, from 5 to 7 p.m.; and Thursday, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where funeral service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Rob Seymour officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Mogadore, where Mogadore VFW Post 8487 will provide military honors.

