1/
Flo Loop
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Flo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WHEELERSBURG-Flo Ella Loop, 82, of Wheelersburg, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. Flo was born August 7, 1937 in Pike County, KY to the late Lewis Hurley and Ocie Rowe Hurley. Flo was a very devoted member of Mt. Hope Freewill Baptist Church and attended faithfully until her health prevented her from no longer attending. She loved the Lord and her family with all her heart. She was the most kind, selfless and loving mother and we will miss her so much and will hold tight to the sweet memories of her until we see her again one glorious day. In addition to her parents Flo was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Loop, September 3, 1966, whom she married December 28, 1957 in Pikeville, KY. Flo was also preceded in death by a son, DeWayne Loop; three brothers, Jack Farley, Junior Farley and James Hurley and three sisters, Eloise Casey, Lois Hutchson and Brenda Hallan. Flo is survived by three daughters, Delores (Tim) Henry, Barbara Brown and Rhonda Loop; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Robert Fulton, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Vernon Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6:00-8:00 pm Monday, July 27, 2020 and one hour before the service at 11:00 am on Tuesday. Covid restrictions will require wearing of masks and social distancing during visitation and the service. The funeral home will not be providing masks. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
11623 Gallia Pike Rd
Wheelersburg, OH 45694
(740) 574-2543
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved