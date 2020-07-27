WHEELERSBURG-Flo Ella Loop, 82, of Wheelersburg, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. Flo was born August 7, 1937 in Pike County, KY to the late Lewis Hurley and Ocie Rowe Hurley. Flo was a very devoted member of Mt. Hope Freewill Baptist Church and attended faithfully until her health prevented her from no longer attending. She loved the Lord and her family with all her heart. She was the most kind, selfless and loving mother and we will miss her so much and will hold tight to the sweet memories of her until we see her again one glorious day. In addition to her parents Flo was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Loop, September 3, 1966, whom she married December 28, 1957 in Pikeville, KY. Flo was also preceded in death by a son, DeWayne Loop; three brothers, Jack Farley, Junior Farley and James Hurley and three sisters, Eloise Casey, Lois Hutchson and Brenda Hallan. Flo is survived by three daughters, Delores (Tim) Henry, Barbara Brown and Rhonda Loop; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Robert Fulton, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Vernon Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6:00-8:00 pm Monday, July 27, 2020 and one hour before the service at 11:00 am on Tuesday. Covid restrictions will require wearing of masks and social distancing during visitation and the service. The funeral home will not be providing masks. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.