SOUTH WEBSTER — 1934-2020 Flora Mae Williams George, 86, of South Webster, Ohio passed away peacefully at SOMC Hospice January 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Raceland to the late Ivan and Bessie Williams.

She was preceded in death by her husband Steve George; six brothers, six sisters, and a Grandson whom she adored.

She enjoyed reading, cooking, quilting, spending time with her family and attended Calvary Apostolic Lighthouse in Wurtland when she was able. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by daughters, Debra Mullins of South Webster whom she resided with. Helen (Earl) McDonald of Georgetown, KY.; Rhonda (Terry) Russell of Worthington, KY.; close friend, Ray Wicker of South Webster, Oh.; 8 grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

The Family wishes to express a very special Thanks to the SOMC Hospice and Best Care Nursing Home for the excellent care that they gave her.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Carman Funeral Home with Brother David Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 and one hour before the Funeral Tuesday at the Funeral Home.