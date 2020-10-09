Florence Baise

SCIOTOVILLE - Florence Louise Karr Baise, 90 of Wheelersburg, went to glory to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 8, 2020 in Portsmouth. She is preceded in death by two husbands, Frank C. Karr and John W. Baise. She is survived by two sons, Frank W. Karr from Harrisburg, PA and Alan W. Karr from Holden, WV. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, Matthew A. Karr from Punta Gorda, FL, Shannon D. Karr from Akron, OH, Frank R. Karr, Tiffany Coon and Katie Knapp all from PA. Also surviving are three younger sisters, Emogene McClure, Freda Carol Wells, and Connie Sue McClintic.

Florence was born on August 5, 1930 in Ashland, KY to Ellis and Martha Daniels. She was a homemaker, devoted mother and spiritual woman that loved gospel music. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all that knew her.

There will be a one hour visitation Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at D.W. Swick Funeral Home (Wolfe-Nelson Chapel) 5951 Gallia Street in Sciotoville, OH. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8580 Gallia Pike in Franklin Furnace, OH. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

