Flossie Howard (1960 - 2019)
Service Information
Service Information

Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH
45663
(740)-858-4100
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
Obituary
WEST PORTSMOUTH —Flossie Howard, 58 of West Portsmouth died peacefully Monday, December 9, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. She was born December 24, 1960 in Hocking County to the late Jimmie Robert Perry and JoAnne White Smith. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sister, Shirley Covote. She was a member of Grace Chapel Church.

Flossie is survived by her husband, Jimmie Lee Howard whom she married September 18, 1977, stepfather, Thomas Smith, 2 daughters; Becky Anne Howard and Jamie Leigh Howard, a grandson, Cameron Levi Howard, a brother, Robert (Lisa) Perry, 3 sisters; Sylvia (Randy) Aims, Debra (Harold) Crawford, and June (Matt) Blair, a brother-in-law, Dan Covote, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with CJ Blevins officiating and interment in Howard Family Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8:00 PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
