WHEELERSBURG – Mr. Floyd Earl Allen, 85, of Wheelersburg, went to be with the Lord Sunday morning, November 24, 2019. He was born March 16, 1934 in Letitia, KY to Emmons Blaine Allen and Emma Agnes (Osborn) Allen. Floyd was a 1952 graduate of McKell High School in South Shore and retired from the former New Boston Coke Plant (Empire Detroit Steel Company, Cyclops) in 1996 after 41 years of employment as a stationary engineer. He was a member of the Sciotodale Freewill Baptist Church where he served as trustee. He enjoyed spending time with the love of his life, Jean, gardening, traveling, woodworking, and watching the Cincinnati Reds. Every year for their anniversary, Floyd sent Jean a bouquet of red roses in the numbers of years they were married. He was also a proud grandpa and great-grandpa, loved each one of them dearly, and had a special bond with each one that can never be forgotten. He touched all those that he met with his caring attitude and fun personality and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jean Allen, whom he married in Wise, VA on August 19, 1978; children, Fred (Cathy) Allen of Maloneton, KY, Josh Allen of Greenfield, OH, Bryan Spradlin of Wheelersburg, OH, and Cathy Spradlin of Wheelersburg, OH. In addition, he is also survived by two sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law,13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends whom he loved very much. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Betty Mae Allen, son, Jimmy Allen, brothers, Sam, Sidney, Lawrence, Farris, Reese, and Perry, and sisters Ruth, Edith and Evelyn.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville with Pastor Aaron Reed officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call from 5 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Fond memories of Floyd and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.