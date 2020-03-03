MINFORD - Floyd Leslie Cordle, 78, of Minford passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his residence. Born February 25, 1942 in Scioto County, a son of the late Selca E. and Susie Ross Cordle, he was a farmer and a former employee for Osco, Ohio Stove and Continental Can.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Cordle; one son, Kenneth Neal (Loresa) Cordle; one daughter, Angela Raye (Roger) Roth; four grandchildren, April Cordle, Matthew Cordle, Ryan Roth, Kasey (Kurtis) Underwood; two great grandchildren, Klaire Underwood, Kole Underwood; two brothers, William Cordle, John Cordle, and three sisters, Janet (Mervin) Cordle; Linda James, Mary (Richard) Reffitt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Norman D. Cordle, in infancy, Selca Cordle, Jr., Dewey Cordle, Paul Cordle, Jack Cordle, Lacie Cordle, and one sister, Minerva Cordle.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Bennett Cemetery in Minford with Jeremy Mollett officiating. Friends may call at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Heartland Hospice, 205 North Street, Lucasville, Ohio 45648. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.