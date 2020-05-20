Floyd Pollard
STOUT-Floyd E. "Boone" Pollard Jr., 86 of Stout died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. He was born August 21, 1933 in West Portsmouth to the late Floyd and Badie Taylor Pollard. He was retired from the United States Army Corps of Engineers after 28 years at Captain Anthony Meldahl Lock and Dam. He was also a United States Marine Corps Veteran of the Korean Conflict.Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Carrie "Teanie" Furnier Pollard who he married on August 27, 1955 in Manchester, Ohio, 6 brothers; Wayne, Les, Stan, Ora, Don, and Ralph Pollard, a sister, Mary Crawford.Floyd is survived by a daughter, Connie Sue (Bob) Kaylor of Stout, 2 grandchildren; Brandi Jo Kaylor and Melissa Ann (Joe) Roy, a great grandson, Bryson Roy, 2 brothers; Ron Pollard and Lee Pollard, 2 sisters; Ola Fraley and Audrey Ferguson, along with several nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at McKendree Cemetery in Stout with Greg Cooper officiating. Friend and family will gather starting at 12:00PM Noon, Military graveside rites will be performed by the James Dickey Post 23 American Legion. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com

