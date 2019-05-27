FORREST COLEGROVE

WHEELERSBURG —Forrest Colegrove passed away May 24th, 2019. He was born on January 27th, 1929, to Forest and Laura Colegrove.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ginny, to whom he was married for a wonderful 44 years. He was also preceded in death by his parents as well as all of his siblings, Russ, Phil, Delores Adkins, and Dottie Logan.

He leaves behind two daughters, Karen (Joe) Flora, and Jill (Dave) Adams, as well as two sons, David (Joanne) Colegrove, and Michael (Gina) Colegrove. He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, Noah, Alyssa, Sierra, Courtney, Jordan, Nathan, Haley, and Lucas, as well as many nephews and nieces.

Forrest was a high school and college mathematics professor, teaching at such institutions as Wheelersburg High School, Shawnee State University, Ohio University, and Ashland Community College. He enjoyed reading and studying history, mathematics, and languages. He also had a special place in his heart for his dog, Houston, with whom he logged enough miles to walk a third of the way around the world.

Even old age couldn't slow Forrest down. Throughout his 80s, he mastered the use of a computer and his iPad, did a lot of online genealogy, and even wrote a memoir about his life. He also loved to design his own birthday cards which he would proudly mail out to family and friends.

Forrest was a giving, generous man who could always be counted on by his family and friends. With a heart that was always in the right place, he was known to help and support those less fortunate without expectations of acknowledgment. A truly good soul, he will be sorely missed by all those whom knew and loved him

Memorial gifts may be made to and/or Sierra's Haven For New And Used Pets.

The family would like to thank all of those who have offered their support and prayers during the last few months of Forrest's life. We would additionally like to give a special thank you to a wonderful neighbor and friend, Edna Lemons.

A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30th, at Wheelersburg United Methodist Church with Pastor Perry Prosch officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park.

The family will receive guests at the church after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Arrangements are under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL SERVICE IN SCIOTOVILLE.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.