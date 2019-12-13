SCIOTOVILLE-Frances June Hood, 89, of Ormond Beach, FL, formerly of Sciotoville, died on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at home. Born on June 30, 1930 in Sciotoville, she was a daughter of the late Earl Hood and Bertha Feirl Hood and was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Sciotoville.

Frankie graduated from Portsmouth East High School in 1948 and the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. She was a longtime nurse in the operating rooms at Mercy Hospital and retired from the Memorial Hospital in Ormond Beach, FL in 1991.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and traveling.

Also preceding her in death were five brothers, Willard Hood, Lewis "Poot" Hood, Raymond Hood, Donald Hood and Joseph Hood; and a sister, Savilla "Sis" Castle.

Surviving are many nieces and nephews, including a special great-nephew, Eric Castle, and a very special friend of over 60 years, Kate Towey. Frankie, although having no children of her own, considered each of the nieces and nephews her own child.

A Celebration of Frankie's Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Craig Yates officiating. Interment will be in Wheelersburg Cemetery.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Condolences may be sent to www.brantfuneralservice.com.