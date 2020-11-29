1/1
Frances Newman
PORTSMOUTH — Frances C. Newman, a resident of Hill View Retirement Center passed away November 16th, 2020. She was born June 23rd, 1931, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the only child of Elmore Faine of New Straitsville, Ohio and Bertha Irene Bowling Faine of South Webster, Ohio.

In 1954 Fran married Robert A. Newman at Temple Baptist Church with Rev. Hall Dautel officiating. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Newman, her Mother, Irene Beehler, and her father, Elmore Faine, also Step-Fathers' Dr. W.A. Ray and Frank Beehler.

A 1949 graduate of Portsmouth High School, and Ohio University in 1953 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She returned to Ohio University in 1968 to complete a Masters Degree in Art Education, Summa Cum Laude. She belonged to Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority and was elected to Delta Phi Delta, Art Honorary.

In 1984 Fran retired from the Portsmouth School system after 30 years of teaching. She also taught sculpture at Shawnee University for several years as an adjunct teacher. She has received honors and awards for her wood sculptures in professional art shows. Her work is represented in several private collections.

She was a past president of the Portsmouth Garden Club and belonged to the Ohio Retired Teachers Association.

After retiring, Fran and her husband, Bob, had become world travelers, visiting art museums, historic archeological sites in Mexico, England, Russia, France, Italy, Israel and Egypt.

She is survived by special cousins, Chris and Pat Faine and Katelyn in Columbus, Ohio. Also, a cousin James Lawless of Lucasville, Ohio. Fran is a member of Temple Baptist Church and contributions may be made to the church in lieu of flowers.

Other relatives include Susan (Dick) Newman, Shirley Newman, Larry (Gerry) Newman, Sandy (Jeff) Glenn, Dave (Linda) Newman, and Ron (Phyllis) Newman of Portsmouth.

Wednesday, December 2nd at 1:00 PM, all at Memorial Burial Park, 10556 Gallia Pike, Wheelersburg, Ohio.

F.C. Daehler Mortuary serving the Family.



Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
