FRANCES D. PAYNE

ROSEMOUNT — Frances D. Payne, age 77, of Rosemount, died Monday, March 4, 2019 at the SOMC Hospice Center, with her family by her bedside. Born on August 23, 1941 in Portsmouth, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Ruby Porter Osborne.

Frances graduated from Portsmouth West High School, was a clerk at the former Hart's Department Store in Rosemount and was a member of the Rubyville Community Church.

Also preceding her in death were two sisters, Joyce Lee (Osborne) Lance and Carol Ann Osborne.

Surviving are her husband, Patrick W. Payne, whom he married May 2, 1964, a daughter, Tina Marie (Kevin) Franklin of Mt. Vernon, IN and two grandchildren, Shayna Franklin and Shaun Franklin.

A Celebration of Frances' Life will be held at Noon on Wednesday at Rubyville Community Church with Rev. Calvin Ray Evans and Rev. Brian Baer officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive guests at the church after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Arrangements are under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL SERVICE IN SCIOTOVILLE.

Condolences to wwww.brantfuneralservice.com.