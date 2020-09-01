1/
Francine Hall
1954 - 2020
MINFORD – Francine Ann Hall, 66 of Minford passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis. Born August 29, 1954 in Grove City, Ohio, a daughter of the late Reuben and Frances Yors Stritenberger, she was the head cook and a bus driver at Minford Local Schools with 25 years of service. She was manager of Jackson Lake Campground and a member of Hamilton Glades Free Will Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Timothy Hall; two daughters, Tracy (Shane) Haselip, Sheryl (John) Cart; five grandchildren, Justin (Christina) Dawson, Terry Dawson, Alenia Cart, Keira Cart, Ella Cart, and four great grandchildren, Lyla, Jace, Jeremiah and Jaylin.

Funeral services will be conducted at Noon Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Keith Mullins and Bill Walk officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
SEP
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
