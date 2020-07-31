1/2
Frank Bruch
WEST PORTSMOUTH-Frank James Bruch, 92, of West Portsmouth, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. He was born November 24, 1927 in Portsmouth, to the late Henry and Georgia (Sisson) Bruch.

He is a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in World War II and then retired as Maintenance Foreman at Goodyear Atomic Plant. Frank was a proud member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, which his grandfather helped build. He was an excellent wood crafter, a Boy Scout Master, he coached the Portsmouth Piranha Swim Team, a Water and Life Saving Instructor for the American Red Cross, and even worked for the Scioto County Sheriff's Department's Rescue Scuba Team.

In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by his wife, Anna Mae (Applegate) Bruch, who died on March 30, 2018, a daughter, Christa Nichols, a grandson, Andrew Nichols, and a sister, Anne Marie Wagner.

Frank is survived by his children; Michael Bruch (Patty) of Mentor, Joe Bruch (Susie) of McDermott, William Bruch (Carrie) of South Shore, Scott Bruch (Sandra) of Athens, Craig Bruch (Andrea) of Newark, Mimi Wallace of Portsmouth, Barbara Lopez (Ron) of Chillicothe, and Bambi Coakley (Brett) of Pensacola, FL, a son-in-law, Bob Nichols of Portsmouth, 25 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with Rev. Patrick Watikha officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery where graveside military rites will be provided by the American Legion, James Dickey Post #23. A visitation for friends and family will be Sunday from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. A Recitation of the Rosary will be 7:30 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home.

Per state orders, a mask or face covering will be required for entry into the funeral home or church.

The family would like to give special thanks to PCM and SOMC Hospice who took amazing care of their dad.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Frank's memory to SOMC Hospice



Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
