SCIOTOVILLE-Frank James, Sr., 63, of Sciotoville, died unexpectantly at his home on Friday, October 18, 2019. Born on April 25, 1956, in Portsmouth, he was a son of the late Paul and Alma Broughton James and was a retired painter with the Painter's Local #555.

Frank was an avid motorcycle rider and could be seen throughout the Sciotoville community collecting cans for recycling. But most importantly of all, he was a loving grandfather and great-grandfather.

Also preceding him in death were a beloved son whom he deeply missed, Justin "Boo" James and a brother, Carl James.

Surviving are his wife, Karen Masters James; two sons, Frank James, Jr. of Portsmouth and Jason James of Dayton; three daughters, Lori (Tim) Hensley of Tollesboro, KY, Jenny James of Florida and Amy James of Sciotoville; two brothers, Jesse (Melissa) James of Bowling Green and Calvin (Kay) James of Lucasville; five sisters, Shirley Moore and Vicki Davis, both of Bowling Green, Paula (Ray) Meadows and Gloria (Rick) Miller, all of Lucasville and Nadine Haynes of Portsmouth; ten grandchildren, including T.J. Hensley, Justin James and Chandler Carver, whom he raised, and three great-grandchildren who he adored, Xander, Aurianna and Jameson.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22nd, with Pastor Chad Garinger officiating at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE. Interment will be in Junior Furnace Cemetery.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday.

