Frank Lewis

PORTSMOUTH - Franklin Delano Lewis, age 75, of Portsmouth ran to the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 7th 2020. He was born September 2, 1945 to the late Lovell and Hope Lewis. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joyce Ann and his beloved son and daughter-in-law Tony and Cheryl and his beloved son Michael, his grandchildren, Tyler and Caitlin, and the sons of his heart, Bob and Eugene, and his fur babies, Bitsy, Dusty Rose, and Lucy, along with his brothers Lew and Carlton, and his sisters, Annette and Colleen. Frank was a proud and patriotic veteran of the U.S. Army and Ohio National Guard. He was known throughout the community for many decades as the manager of and morning show personality at WPAY Radio. This was followed by many years as a staff reporter for the Portsmouth Daily Times. He was also known as a lover and teacher of the word of God. In his final days, Frank greatly missed his bible studies with the wonderful folks at the Washington House.

Visitation will be at the WOLFE - NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville Wednesday between the hours of 5:00 and 7:00 p.m., with services Thursday at 11:00 at Christ Sanctuary Church in Sciotoville, with Paster Terry Longmire officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, with military honors by the James Dickey Post 23 of the American Legion. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of the Minford squad, and the other ambulance personnel who responded, as well as the very kind and compassionate staff of Southern Ohio Medical Center. Frank's life and legacy may be honored by gifts to Sierra's Haven for New and Used Pets of Portsmouth, and Tunnel to Towers Foundation of Staten Island, New York. Online condolences may be made to www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.