Service Information
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH
45648
(740)-259-2481
Obituary
PORTSMOUTH-Frank Perkins Jr., 80, of Portsmouth, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at SOMC Hospice.

He was born September 27, 1939 in Jackson, Ohio, a son of the late Frank and Hannah Smith Perkins.

Frank was a retired Crane Operator for Empire Detroit Steel in New Boston and a 1958 Glenwood High School graduate.

He is also survived by his brother, Leonard (Carole) Perkins of Lucasville; two sisters, Vernie (Chuck) Kunkel of Kilgore, TX and Patricia Edmond of Casa Grande, AZ; as well as several loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
